Facebook Favorites with Fareeha: Oct. 18

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Facebook Favorites, catch what stories were widely shared and captured your interest on WDVM this week.

The recap and featured viewer comments are on-air every Friday. 

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.

Follow LocalDVM on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories