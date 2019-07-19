Facebook Favorites with Fareeha: July 19

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Facebook Favorites with Fareeha Rehman, catch what stories were widely shared and captured your interest on WDVM this week.

The recap and featured viewer comments are on-air every Friday. 

1. Fatal motorcycle accident on Route 51

2. Investigation continues for deadly virus outbreak at retirement community

3. Cold Case: Police investigate dead baby thrown off Shenandoah Bridge 15 years ago

Follow LocalDVM on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

