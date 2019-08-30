Facebook Favorites with Fareeha: August 30

(WDVM) — On Facebook Favorites with Fareeha Rehman, catch what stories were widely shared and captured your interest on WDVM this week.

The recap and featured viewer comments are on-air every Friday.

1. Update: Mystery object identified in Route 11 evacuation

2. Marine Corps hopeful dies after standard strength test in Frederick

3. Local Popeyes closes lobby to accommodate large crowd over chicken sandwiches

Follow LocalDVM on Facebook.