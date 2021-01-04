FAA: Engine issue grounds Syracuse-bound United flight in Elmira

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Federal Aviation Administration tells 18 News that United Airlines Flight #3788 was diverted to the Elmira Corning Regional Airport because of an “engine problem.”

The plane departed Dulles International Airport at 11:08 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport at 1:45 p.m. According to the FAA, the plane landed safely at 12:13 p.m local time at the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

Fire personnel were seen with a wheelchair near the plane around 1 p.m. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom says his office was not contacted or needed at the airport.

United Airlines Flight 3788, a Bombardier CRJ200, landed safely at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport in Big Flats, N.Y., today at 12:13 p.m. local time after the pilot reported an engine problem. The flight departed Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Va., and was en route to the Syracuse Hancock International Airport in Syracuse, N.Y., when it diverted. Please contact the airline for passenger information. The FAA will investigate. Federal Aviation Administration

Today Air Wisconsin flight 3788 diverted to Elmira Corning Regional Airport while en route from Washington Dulles International Airport to Syracuse Hancock International Airport after experiencing an engine issue. The flight, operated by a CRJ-200, landed uneventfully with 46 passengers on board. We are working to get our passengers to their final destinations as quickly as possible. Air Wisconsin Airlines

Passengers were seen waiting in the airport terminal waiting for a new flight to arrive to transport them to Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

Those on the plane were given the option to take a 99 mile bus ride to Syracuse.

A flight tracker shows the plane circled several times before being diverted to the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

18 News has reached out to United Airlines and the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport for more information.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.