Experts say severe weather patterns may be tied to global warming, choice of power sources

Maura Ross of Jefferson County, W.Va. has done extensive academic research on climate science and energy. She says recent intense weather patterns may be tied to generating energy from fossil fuels instead of renewable energy sources.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The region has had a pretty active weather pattern recently – major snowfall a week ago followed by another Arctic blast over the weekend. Is it something we’re doing that might be responsible?

Blockbuster winter storms have visited lately, even more intense to the northeast along the coastline. Some distinguished climate specialists, like Maura Ross, who lives just outside of Charles Town, said there has been a pattern over the past three decades of oceanic temperature models that trigger nor’easters. She says we cannot ignore the data.

“We have seen what happens when we ignore science,” Ross said. “We’ve been in a pandemic for almost a year now because we’ve ignored the scientists. And the same may happen if we ignore the scientists on climate change.”

All this atmospheric moisture, weather specialists say, collects and dumps prodigious amounts of snow.

Tim Ross, a retired meteorologist, said, “If you look at the overall trend, the overall trend is that the temperature of the earth is going up and the sea level is going up.”

Maura Ross has conducted extensive research and sees a connection to burning fossil fuels. Protecting the environment, she says, may deter these ferocious weather trends.

“By switching to things like renewable resources, like wind, solar, geothermal [we can reverse these weather patterns],” she explains. “But this is going to have to take support from legislation like having power purchase agreements.”

While we didn’t experience severe snowfall in our region last weekend, the National Weather Service recorded close to a foot of snow along the New Jersey coast and in southern New England.