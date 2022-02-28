SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — An executive order was signed Monday by Gov. Jim Justice banning all sales of Russian-based liquors.



“We feel strongly that the war in Ukraine is awful. And we support the Ukrainian country as they’re being invaded right now and do not support any invasion of another country. It’s just not humanitarian,” David Asam, Vice President of the Bavarian Inn.

Many bars and restaurants across the mountain state have started to remove their Russian products like this one right here from their shelves.

“We are suspending the sales of Russian vodka in the states. In West Virginia are 191 retail liquor stores are privately owned businesses. So governor justice has basically asked that our retail liquor stores cooperate and not promote the sale and not continue to sell these Russian-made products here,” Fred Wooton is the Commissioner of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA).

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order banning the use of any Russian liquor products due to the ongoing issues between Russia and Ukraine. According to the order, the ABCA believes there are approximately 73 cases of Russian liquor in the state’s warehouse.

Fred Wooton is the commissioner of the administration. He said the administration received good feedback about the order that was put in place.

“We got some calls from so liquor stores and said look, we’re pulling the products on our shelves. We’re not going to continue selling Russian-made products,” Wooton said.

However, some places said they decided to remove Russian liquor products from their shelves before the order was signed.

“Because actually, we had decided on our own to eliminate the one Russian vodka that we carried with this Stolichnaya,” Asam said.

Even though the Bavarian pulled their Russian-made products off the shelf Asam said they still have other options that their guests can choose from.

“We still have a whole lot of other liquors are a full brewery and wine list available. And we were open and happy to serve our guests and anytime,” Asam continued.

The executive order will be in place until further notice. Wooton said that they are asking stores in West Virginia to support more Ukraine products. For the full order, you can click here.