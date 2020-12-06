Ex-CEO pleads guilty to stock and wire fraud

Boice will be sentenced in March

ALEXNADRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A former CEO of a northern Virginia tech startup called, Trustify, plead guilty to stock fraud and wire fraud this week.

Fourty one-year-old Daniel Boice, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to raising more than $18 million from 90 different investors for Trustify by lying about the company’s financial performance.



Boice admitted that he used $3.7 million of the money for his own personal expenses.

Boice will be sentenced in March.