Even with the elements, people come out for the biggest firework display in Northern Virginia

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM)– Being near the Nation’s Capital, Northern Virginians have so many options to celebrate the Fourth of July, but for those who don’t want to be caught in the DC traffic head to Manassas for their festivities.

Known as “Celebrate America” the City of Manassas hosts the biggest firework display in all of Northern Virginia, attracting around 50,000 people a year. The festivities are apart of a day-long event including, live music, carnival rides, hayrides, and food from all over the city. Officials say the event shows that even though you aren’t surrounded by all of the monuments in DC, that Manassas still captures what Independence Day is all about.

“We really try to gear it toward what you would find in any small town. It’s just all about coming out, having fun, and enjoying your family, and enjoying the day, and celebrating the Nation’s birthday,” said Debbie Haight, event organizer.

“Celebrate America” has been an annual event in the City of Manassas for the last twenty years.