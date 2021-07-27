EPTA bus service is what Congress has in mind for public transit expansion

The EPTA commuter bus system in Berkeley County, W.Va. is a model for Congressional plans in writing a new infrastructure bill.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill may be struggling with their infrastructure legislation, but things are looking up for public transportation in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle.

The EPTA is meeting the demand for delivering commuters to their destinations, and a non-emergency medical and health care shuttle service is growing. Congress is conflicted about expensive new mass-transit rail systems, but the model in the Martinsburg region is popular for its environmentally-friendly buses and reliable service. If anything, the transit authority needs more qualified drivers.

“We are always needing drivers. The more drivers we can provide the more routes we can open the more things we can do for the community,” Michael Lance with EPTA said.

As the eastern panhandle continues to grow, demand for transit system services is also expected to increase.