(WDVM) — The XFL is relaunching for the third time in 2023 and they have a new company backing them!

The XFL’s owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson announced Tuesday at the Disney Upfront event that they have agreed to “a new, global multiyear agreement with The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and ESPN, which includes exclusive broadcast rights for all game-day content, tentpole events and more, for its upcoming 2023 season through 2027.”

Without question, we have long admired Disney’s distinct ability to engage an expansive consumer fan base across verticals, while also maintaining a deeply authentic, nuanced and heartfelt approach to storytelling much like our own. To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true. We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning. Dany Garcia, Chairwoman of the XFL

The XFL will be competing against the USFL which relaunched this year after being cone since 1986. The XFL might have the advantage to be the first successful spring football league as they penned a deal with the NFL in February to help innovate the game of football.

The XFL will tap into sports fans’ deep love of football by emphasizing competitive action while dedicating itself to innovation and entertainment. You can see a great path to success when you combine the reach and influence of ESPN and Disney with the collective vision of XFL leadership led by Dany, Dwayne and Gerry. Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content

All 43 games including 40 regular-season games, two playoff games and one championship will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and FX during the season. Exclusive content rights will also be granted across TWDC and ESPN’s digital, social, and direct-to-consumer platforms, such as ESPN+. The XFL also announce that the 2023 season will begin on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.