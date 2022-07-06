Noah Settles, also known by his rapper name “No Savage.”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Noah Settles, the prominent DC-based rapper known as No Savage, appeared in court today for the Tysons Corner shooting on Father’s Day.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Settles faces several charges that include; attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“We opposed bond for Mr. Settles due to the serious nature of the allegations,” Descano said. “We will do everything in our power to keep our community safe. Firing a weapon inside a crowded shopping mall poses a serious threat to the safety of Fairfax County citizens, as well as visitors to our community.”

Settles’ next court appearance is Aug. 15.