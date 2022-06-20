I Am My Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams.

Before Juneteenth was a national holiday, or even listed on Google calendar, the day marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans was featured in 2017 on the television show Black-ish.

Recently, The National Museum of African American History And Culture honored the sitcom. Jimmy Alexander was there and spoke to cast members Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Marcus Scribner about the role Black-ish played in bringing greater awareness to Juneteenth.