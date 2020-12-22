Entertainment Bridge Fund Applications are now open

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The last round of The Bridge Fund Applications opened on Monday, December 21. This round of applications is for the Entertainment Industry.

Of the $100 million that makes up The Bridge Fund, $29.5 million is for the entertainment sector. Originally, there was only $20 million set aside for entertainment, but a lack of applications from other sectors led to extra funds that were reallocated to entertainment.

John Falcicchio, the Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development, said, “We’re able to invest more into this industry, which has been particularly hard hit because the public health protocols have caused most of this industry to close during the Public Health Emergency.”

The focus for the Entertainment Bridge Fund is on venues and supporting businesses that rely on venues to operate. The application for venues will be open through January 11, and for supporting businesses through January 19.

On December 22, DMPED will be holding a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. where people can learn more about the fund and application process.