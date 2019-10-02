Emmitsburg Residents Vote in two new Commissioners

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The results are in from the 2019 Emmitsburg elections.

The last ballots were cast by 8 pm Tuesday night for four candidates in the running for two commissioner seats on the town council. Candidates included incumbents Glenn Blanchard, Liz Buckman, TJ burns and Frank Davis.

A total of 371 ballots were cast and voters chose Frank Davis with 278 votes and TJ Burns with 170 votes.

The winners will be sworn into office at an upcoming council meeting. Commissioners serve three-year terms.