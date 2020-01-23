Embrace Grace & Embrace Life inspires hope for single mothers

"They are never ever alone, not anymore."

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Having an unplanned pregnancy or being a young, single mom can be a difficult or confusing time, but one local church is making sure all mothers know they’re never alone.

“They have struggles finding child care so they can work,” said Embrace Grace Coordinator Laura Davis. “Raising a child is hard but raising a child by yourself is that much harder.”

The Church of the Nazarene hosts their Embrace Grace and Embrace Life support groups every week for single mothers in the tri-state area. The goal of the group is for mothers to feel supported, loved and know they’re more than welcomed into the church.

“They will get a lot of support,” said Davis. “They will make friends, they will meet women who are in similar circumstances.”

For one local mother, 26-year-old Elizabeth Swindell’s story started three years ago when she was pregnant with her son Bennett. She found herself not being able to relate to others her age and felt lonely at times until she was invited to Embrace Grace.

“I moved here and I didn’t really have any girlfriends that had children,” said Swindells. “It definitely makes a difference.”

Three years later, Elizabeth is now almost done nursing school and is on track with her five-year plan, and she says she owes it all to the support from family and Embrace Grace.

“I wanted to go back to nursing school so I can take care of my son if I needed to by myself,” said Swindells. “I am very blessed, and they’ve given me that opportunity so that I could go to nursing school.”

Embrace Grace and Embrace Life meet every Wednesday and Thursday night.