Skip to content
WDVM 25
Frederick
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
National
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Loudoun County Board of Supervisors race
Fire at Auto Repair Shop off of Leitersburg Pike
Sen. Bernie Sanders comes to Manassas to support local Democrat leaders
Buy one, give one: Winchester nonprofit goes solar
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Day of Giving Telethon
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Your Local Election
Supervisor Jeff McKay secures Democratic nomination for Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chair
Prince William County Board of Supervisors election update
U.S. Senate candidate stops in Eastern Panhandle before primary
Police levy on the election ballot in Martinsburg
Election Day runs smoothly at polls in Montgomery County
More Your Local Election Headlines
Cardin speaks on voting rights
Cardin speaks on voting rights
Chris Collins wins VA’s House of Delegates 29th district seat
Virginia: Candidates gear up for GOP primary race
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Trending Stories
Frederick Health purchases former State Farm site to grow services
Fire at Auto Repair Shop off of Leitersburg Pike
Martinsburg police identify victim in fatal accident
Day of Giving Telethon
Metrobus drivers continue strike against Transdev in Lorton, Virginia
Tweets by WDVMTV