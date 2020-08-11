West Virginia voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 2020 election

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop box in Hackensack, N.J. After months of hearing President Donald Trump denigrate mail-in balloting, Republicans in the critical battleground state now find themselves far behind Democrats in the perennial push to urge their voters to vote remotely. While Democrats have doubled the number of their voters who’ve asked for a mail ballot compared to 2016, Republicans have only increased by about 20% since the same time. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginians who wish to vote absentee in November can now request an absentee ballot until Oct. 28, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who does not wish to vote in-person for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 can apply for an absentee ballot by selecting “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined (includes concerns of COVID-19)” as their reason for voting absentee.

West Virginians who were approved for an absentee ballot will receive postage-prepaid absentee ballots in the mail starting September 18, Warner said. These ballots should be filled out and returned to the appropriate county clerk as soon as possible.

Warner’s office suggests making the request through the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com. The online absentee application gets sent to the voter’s county clerk within a day, however, voters can also call their county clerk directly to request one.

In order to complete the request online, the voter will have to confirm their identity by either:

Providing the last four digits of their social security number

Providing an ID number issued by the DMV, such as a driver’s license

“The new portal is fast, safe, secure, and the most efficient way for absentee voters to request a ballot for the General Election,” Warner said. “This electronic method speeds up the process for voters and county clerks and reduces the time for voters to get their absentee ballots. It also decreases opportunities for postal delays and human error.”

Warner said West Virginians can also track the status of their absentee ballot at any time on the website.

Contact info for Eastern Panhandle County Clerks:

Berkeley County John W. Small, Jr. 400 W. Stephen St. Suite 106 Martinsburg, WV 25401 Phone: (304) 264-1989 Email: berkeleycounty@wvsos.com

Hampshire County Eric Strite 19 East Main Street P.O. Box 806 Romney, WV 26757 Phone: (304) 822-5112 Email: hampshirecounty@wvsos.com

Jefferson County Jacki Shadle 100 East Washington Street P.O. Box 208 Charles Town, WV 25414 Phone: (304) 728-3246 Email: jeffersoncounty@wvsos.com

Morgan County Kimberly Johnson-Nickles 77 Fairfax Street Room 102 Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 Phone: (304) 258-8547 Email: knickles@morgancountywv.gov



People can also vote early in-person from Oct. 21 to 31. Election Day is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote or to update your current registration is Oct. 13.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM