West Virginia voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. 2020 election

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginians who wish to vote absentee in November can now request an absentee ballot until Oct. 28, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone who does not wish to vote in-person for the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 can apply for an absentee ballot by selecting “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined (includes concerns of COVID-19)” as their reason for voting absentee.
West Virginians who were approved for an absentee ballot will receive postage-prepaid absentee ballots in the mail starting September 18, Warner said. These ballots should be filled out and returned to the appropriate county clerk as soon as possible.
Warner’s office suggests making the request through the absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com. The online absentee application gets sent to the voter’s county clerk within a day, however, voters can also call their county clerk directly to request one.
In order to complete the request online, the voter will have to confirm their identity by either:
- Providing the last four digits of their social security number
- Providing an ID number issued by the DMV, such as a driver’s license
“The new portal is fast, safe, secure, and the most efficient way for absentee voters to request a ballot for the General Election,” Warner said. “This electronic method speeds up the process for voters and county clerks and reduces the time for voters to get their absentee ballots. It also decreases opportunities for postal delays and human error.”
Warner said West Virginians can also track the status of their absentee ballot at any time on the website.
Contact info for Eastern Panhandle County Clerks:
- Berkeley County
- John W. Small, Jr.
- 400 W. Stephen St. Suite 106 Martinsburg, WV 25401
- Phone: (304) 264-1989
- Email: berkeleycounty@wvsos.com
- Hampshire County
- Eric Strite
- 19 East Main Street P.O. Box 806 Romney, WV 26757
- Phone: (304) 822-5112
- Email: hampshirecounty@wvsos.com
- Jefferson County
- Jacki Shadle
- 100 East Washington Street P.O. Box 208 Charles Town, WV 25414
- Phone: (304) 728-3246
- Email: jeffersoncounty@wvsos.com
- Morgan County
- Kimberly Johnson-Nickles
- 77 Fairfax Street Room 102 Berkeley Springs, WV 25411
- Phone: (304) 258-8547
- Email: knickles@morgancountywv.gov
People can also vote early in-person from Oct. 21 to 31. Election Day is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote or to update your current registration is Oct. 13.
