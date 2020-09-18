Voters show up at Arlington polls on Virginia’s first day of early in-person voting

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington residents lined up to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting in Virginia.

The line was long at the 2200 Clarendon Blvd. voting location near the Courthouse. The county’s election office said in a tweet that 200 people voted within the first hour of polls opening Friday morning.

Local Arlington resident Janice Jacobs says that every citizen should head out to the polls to cast their vote.

“Every time we have an election, it’s really important for people to exercise their rights. And I think that voting this year is incredibly important, I think that this is going to be a very consequential election.” Janice Jacobs, from Arlington

Registered voters who want to vote early can do so at any early voting location until Oct. 31st. Voters who don’t want to vote in person can request mail-in ballots until Oct. 23. More information on how to vote in Arlington County can be found here.

