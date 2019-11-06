Virginia 32nd Senate district: High voter turnout reported in Vienna

FAIRFAX AND ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Republican candidate for the 32nd Senate District of Virginia, Arthur Purves, was out giving voters sample ballots at Wolftrap Elementary School in Vienna, Virginia.

According to election officials, voter turnout wasn’t expected to be too high this year, but Wolftrap specifically had a good number of voters come out. By about 6 p.m., about 1,500 voters checked the box for their favored candidates.

WDVM’s Rebecca Burnett says high voter turnout wasn’t the only unusual aspect this year. The 32nd district’s incumbent of six terms, Senator Jane Howell, didn’t show to any of the polling places on Tuesday. Someone on her team informed WDVm that the senator is at home recovering from a compound fracture. She also plans to watch the results from home.

Stay tuned for results on WDVM and on our elections page.