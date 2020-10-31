Vice President Mike Pence to visit Elizabeth City Saturday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Vice President Mike Pence will make two stops in North Carolina Saturday on the last day of early voting.

The rallies will be held in Elm City and Elizabeth City, and include remarks from Republican candidates and the vice president.

In a sprint to the finish, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to roll out his message of a conservative Supreme Court, law and order, and a crackdown on China.

The Make American Great Again, North Carolina effort includes two stops. At 11:30 a.m., Pence will address voters in Wilson, North Carolina. Then, at 1:30 p.m. he meets with supporters at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

The doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the Elizabeth City stop.

WAVY News 10’s Regina Mobley will be there to cover the vice president’s rally.

The gate opens at 11:30 am for VP Mike Pence’s 1:30 rally in Elizabeth City. Tarmac event has about 150 spaced seats for main audience. More coverage @WAVY_News. — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) October 31, 2020

Voters prepare for arrival of VP Mike Pence at Elizabeth City airport. More coverage @WAVY_News. pic.twitter.com/0G67rf8u9V — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) October 31, 2020

Martha and David Jackson of Elizabeth City say don’t believe the “Fake News” and polls. They stand proud to support GOP. More coverage on ⁦@VP⁩ visit ⁦@WAVY_News⁩. pic.twitter.com/GXjL02BhxX — Regina Mobley (@ReginaMobley757) October 31, 2020

Those who wish to attend have to register online. Each person gets two tickets.

Attendees will get a temperature check, you will be instructed to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer will be available.

