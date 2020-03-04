Super Tuesday Recap: ‘Joementum’ in full swing

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Five candidates headed into Super Tuesday, only two stood out from the rest… former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“I’m here to report. We are very much alive!” said Biden in front of a California crowd Tuesday night.

Biden scored big on Tuesday. So far winning 10 states including Texas and Virginia.

“We cannot have a never-ending war between the parties,” said Biden. “We need a person who can fight, but make no mistake about it I can fight. But we need as badly someone who can heal.”

Dr. Michael Romano, Associate Professor of Political Science at Shenandoah University, said Biden went into Super Tuesday with a lot of momentum that he gained in South Carolina.

“He did better and outperformed then we actually expected, ” said Dr. Romano. “So in some ways, it is actually surprising. We are still waiting for some of the results in states like California to really see how well he did versus sanders. But it was a good deal for him, definitely.”

On the other hand, Sanders won three states including his home state of Vermont.

“I tell you, with absolute confidence, we’re gonna win the democratic nomination,” said Sanders in front of his supporters in Vermont. “And we are going to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of this country.”

For Elizabeth Warren, she didn’t win any states, including her home of Massachusetts.

Michael Bloomberg didn’t go home empty-handed on Tuesday. He won American Samoa. But, Bloomberg announced Wednesday he is ending his presidential bid and endorsed Joe Biden.

Michael Bloomberg released this statement saying:

“Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I’m leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It’s clear that is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.”

President Trump also collected delegates on Tuesday. His lone, long-shot, competitor, former Governor Bill Weld is posing no threat to the Republican nomination.