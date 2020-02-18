Super Tuesday fast approaching: What is it and why is it important?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the presidential election for 2020 fast approaching, one of the most important days for presidential primary elections is Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd, 2020.

Super Tuesday is a designated Tuesday in a presidential election year when the largest number of states and territories in the United States hold a presidential preference primary election or caucus.

Jason Perry, Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics said, “This is a big day in politics, Super Tuesday is a day when you have 14 states that are going to be selecting their delegates, they are going to pick their candidates in the primary for president. It’s a huge deal, it’s big for us in Utah because this is the first time we are going to be participating in Super Tuesday. We were not always on this March 3rd with these other states and we are going to be part of the big selection; this year which is huge for us in Utah.”

This year, 14 jurisdictions or states are expected to hold a primary event on Super Tuesday.

Officials say more than one-third of the U.S. population is expected to vote on March 3, since the two most populated states in the United States (California and Texas) will be holding their primaries on Super Tuesday as well.

Perry added that even though Utah has participated in presidential primaries, Utah is usually later in the schedule. While our votes have always had some kind of impact, we were not always part of the big deciding factor, but this time is different for Utah.

“It is the first time we get a true flavor for how the candidates are doing on the national scale and it is significant because 38% of the delegates are up for grabs on that one day,” said Perry.

Super Tuesday is not only important for the state but also for the candidates. Perry said this allows the candidates to see how they are doing on the national stage. He added, “This is the day when some candidates have really historically risen to the top and usually can stay on the stop.”

Perry said Utahns need to know that their vote matters on Super Tuesday. “A state like Utah and our number of delegates can be a big influence on what’s going to happen,” said Perry. “Every vote is going to matter when you have a plurality of candidates that are going soo closely together through this election.”

