Results: DC Council election
Elections
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 07:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 07:36 PM EDT
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Hagerstown man arrested for holding a woman and baby at knife point
Video
Update: 17-year-old arrested in Hagerstown parking garage incident
Video
7 states, DC vote amid coronavirus pandemic, social unrest
Video
Unemployment rates rise across the region, nation
Video
Only one polling place for Washington County voters in Tuesday primary
Video
2 suspects arrested in Jonathan Street shooting, police still searching for a third suspect
Video
West Virginia mother convicted for killing daughter sentenced to life in prison
Video
1 dead, 3 injured in Shepherdstown collision
WV National Guard investigates ‘inflammatory comments’ regarding national protests
Amsted Rail invests in West Virginia company
Video
100,000 COVID-19 tests conducted in Mountain State; new death reported
Gov. Justice awards $7.4 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia
Video
Montgomery County officers kneel with protestors in Germantown
Video
Democratic candidates running for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District Race reflect on campaign
Video
Police investigating a fatal collision involving construction worker in Bethesda
Video
Temporary outdoor seating applications available for restaurants in Frederick County
Video
COVID-19 testing continues to expand across Maryland
Video
Peaceful protest held in Montgomery County for George Floyd
Video
Northern Shenandoah Valley grapples with spike in overdoses during pandemic
Video
How Joe Biden became Democrats’ presumptive nominee
Video
Arlington County pulls officers from DC after Trump photo-op
Protestors call on Stoney for answers after being tear-gassed Monday: ‘Where were you’
Video
Gov. Northam, other leaders speak on Black Lives Matter protests in Virginia
Video
Crystal City BID & local artists brighten National Landing storefronts
Video
Results: Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Election
People gather in Hollidaysburg to protest death of George Floyd
Video
Homicide suspect Peter Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown, police confirm
Video
Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania comes Memorial Day weekend
Pennsylvania man accused of kidnapping girlfriend to kill her in Nevada desert gets indicted by the grand jury
Video
Chambersburg Borough enters partnership to build Solar Energy Facility
