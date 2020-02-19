HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline is past for candidates for president of the United States and for state attorney general, treasurer and auditor general to file paperwork to make Pennsylvania’s April 28 primary ballot. The deadline was Tuesday at 5 p.m. Filing for the Democratic presidential primary are California billionaire Tom Steyer, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. President Donald Trump has filed for the Republican primary.
Petitions pile up ahead of deadline for Pennsylvania primary
Posted: / Updated: