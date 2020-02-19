Petitions pile up ahead of deadline for Pennsylvania primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — He’s not competing in a primary in the state, but President Donald Trump is planning to make an appearance in South Carolina just before Democrats hold their primary election there.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews that he would hold an event in the state next week, “probably the day before” the state's Feb. 29 primary, and that details were still being worked out. Trump had previously said that he would likely travel to the state but would be working around a scheduled trip to India. State party officials didn't confirm any details for a visit.