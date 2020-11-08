People flood to Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate Biden victory

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — As what some would call the longest week in American history comes to a close, the President’s supporters and the President-Elect’s supporters have spent the day protesting and celebrating across the country.

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza holding signs and cheering to celebrate the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

One resident explained that the announcement is more than a sign of relief.

“I hope it brings back kind of the optimism of the Obama era, Obama years, and just not having to think about the president every minute of every day. Living in D.C. the last four years has just been overwhelmingly dire. So we’re just looking forward to taking a breath.”

Another resident was elated to have more representation in the White House.

“Never thought I’d see a black lady in the White House. I’m so excited. I’m so glad Trump is gone. So this is just a monumental occasion. We are so excited. It is crazy down here. Good crazy, good crazy.”

While some celebrated in the streets, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer who was seen dancing in the crowd in Times Square, the news was not as well received by everyone.

Rallies to support President Trump gathered chanting mottos like “drain the swamp” and “stop the steal.” Protests even became violent in Philadelphia.

President Trump has not conceded and has filed a number of lawsuits claiming without evidence that voter fraud has cost him a second term.