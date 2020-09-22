Montgomery County Board of Elections to mail sample ballots

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County voters — be sure to check your mailbox this week. The county’s Board of Elections says sample ballots are on the way.

These sample ballots, however, are not to be confused with your official mail-in ballot that will also come in the mail in the next few weeks, if you requested one. The sample ballot offers a preview of what you’ll find on the official mail-in ballot or at a voting center.

Aside from the sample ballot, the Montgomery County Board of Elections says you’ll find information on a number of important things you need to know ahead of Election Day.

The packet will also include information on deadlines, mail-in voting procedures, ballot drop boxes and limited in-person voting locations.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM