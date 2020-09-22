MOM’s Organic Market, Common Cause partner to register voters in 4 regions

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — MOM’s Organic Market celebrated National Voter Registration Day by partnering with Common Cause and the League of Women Voters to register people in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia.
Common Cause’s Election Protection Coordinator for Virginia, Shanise Williams, set up outside of Del Ray’s MOM’s on Tuesday. “Having the right to vote is important, whether you’re campaigning or voting, no matter who you’re voting or campaigning for,” she said.
Common Cause is a nonprofit, nonpartisan educational organization that registers voters across the country. Williams also helped registered voters check their voting status, to be sure their polling place hadn’t changed.
The power of setting up outside of a grocery store? Heavy foot traffic. “Why not go places where people are going to be where they’re picking up their necessities? Because voting is a necessity just like your water or your apples or your oranges!,” added Williams.
