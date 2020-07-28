Mail-in ballots encouraged by Montgomery County council

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — As election season is just a few months away Montgomery County wants voting to be held by mail in the entire state of Maryland.

The county council introduced a resolution seeking to make voting “Easy and safe” amidst the pandemic. The council is requesting that touch-free drop boxes are provided for voters by the state, to submit ballots on November 3rd. In the resolution, each voter will receive a return envelope with prepaid postage. County officials believe in-person voting will put more Marylanders at risk. Governor hogan has not made any changes which means that as of now, voting will be held in-person.

“Why take such drastic, potential steps backward by putting forward a plan for business as usual election,” said Gabe Albornoz, Montgomery County councilmember.

The City of Rockville already has a mail in voting system. The resolution was sponsored by the entire council.

