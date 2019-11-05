Loudoun County Board of Supervisors race

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Kiona Dyches reports live at noon on Election Day from the Ida Lee Rec Center.
Incumbent Phyllis J. Randall (D) is seeking reelection on the Loudoun Board of Supervisors.
Her opponent is Republican candidate John Whitbeck, who is a former chair of the Republic Party of Virginia. Independent candidate Robert Ohneiser is also running.
Stay with WDVM for live election results, on air and online.
