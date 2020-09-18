In-person early voting in Virginia starts Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A record-shattering 790,000 Virginians have requested absentee ballots, which will be mailed to homes Friday.

Friday is also the day Virginia will launch in-person early voting at local registrar’s offices across the state.

In-person early voting runs September 18 through October 31.

October 13 is the last day to register to vote or update your address and October 23 is the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail. The last day to get a postmark on your mail-in ballot is November 3, the federal election day.

On the first day of early voting, lines at the Fairfax County Government Center are out the door (but don’t worry, there are many more days left to vote early and more locations will open in October). #Election2020 #voteearly #vote2020 #vote pic.twitter.com/OW42IOzJXP — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) September 18, 2020

The line is now out the door to early vote at the Fairfax County Government Center. It’s the first day for #earlyvoting and we’ll be open until 4:30p.m. today. You can vote on Saturday too from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.#election2020 #2020election #earlyvote #vote2020 pic.twitter.com/6XyEq2Dyxt — Fairfax County Votes (@fairfaxvotes) September 18, 2020

Virginia now has what state officials call no excuse voting. Don’t have a government-issued ID or utility bill? You can sign a note attesting to your identity. You don’t have to state a reason as to why you want to vote early in-person, and, under a new law, if you make a mistake on your ballot, you get a second chance.

Beginning Friday morning, upon entering registrar’s offices, voters can expect to see signs advising social distancing and the wearing of masks. Hand sanitizer will also be available.

For more on absentee voting in Virginia, visit the Department of Elections website.

