How Joe Biden became Democrats’ presumptive nominee

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Joe Biden’s chances were looking slim until House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn gave his stamp of approval ahead of Super Tuesday. “I think they’re going to do well by Joe Biden,” Clyburn said in an interview. “And I really think that he’s going to do better than expected in California.”

He didn’t quite clinch the Golden State, but he did sweep some delegate-rich states, including Texas, North Carolina, and Virginia.

“And make no mistake about it,” Biden said during his victory speech in California. “This campaign – it will send Donald Trump packing.”

The following day, President Donald Trump told reporters he thought Biden had the advantage over his opponents. “Joe had absolutely no chance according to you people [the media], but they used to say that about me too,” Trump said. “Not as much, though, I always felt I had a very good chance.”

And as the opponents dropped out, the endorsements flooded in, including one from former President Barack Obama. “Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in his endorsement.

Marymount University’s History and Politics Department Chair Margaret Tseng says this election is an unusual one. “In the Republican Party it is quite common to see the front runner this early in the nomination process because they run primarily on a winner-take-all system,” she said. “For the Democrats, because they have proportional voting, as long as you meet that 15 percent threshold you get delegates. So you do tend to see the race run a lot longer.”

Tseng says voters usually start tuning in to the presidential primary around this time of year, but there isn’t usually a pandemic to pay attention to. Tseng expects Biden to name his VP pick soon, which may stimulate some interest.

“All of a sudden people are interested in you as a candidate but also interested in who your vice presidential candidate is and in this case what she will bring to the table in the general election,” Tseng said. Although he’s said his pick will be a woman, Biden has yet to name her. He’s expected to announce his pick before he heads to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM