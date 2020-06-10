Governor Jim Justice wins West Virginia primary in a landslide

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a rare distinction: he won a gubernatorial primary in 2016 as a Democrat and a gubernatorial primary in 2020 as a Republican.

Justice crushed a challenge by businessman Woody Thrasher, though former eastern panhandle legislator Mike Folk was winning the primary on his home turf.

Justice will face Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, the Democratic nominee in November. Salango edged out Stephen Smith of Charleston, the head of the West Virginia Healthy Kids coalition.

Salango earned courtroom notoriety in recent months representing a young Berkeley County school student who was allegedly subject to verbal and physical abuse by school personnel.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) and former West Virginia Democratic Governor Gaston Caperton have endorsed Salango. He also has significant backing from organized labor.

Blue chip political analysts Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia, Nathan Gonzales from Inside Elections and Charlie Cook with the Cook Political Report all rate West Virginia’s governor’s race this November as “safe” or “solid” Republican. But West Virginia has not elected a Republican to the governor’s office since 1996 when Cecil Underwood won.

Justice can count on President Trump’s coattails in the Mountain State but Salango is expected to wage an aggressive campaign for, what could well be, a competitive battle this fall.