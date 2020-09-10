Finding ways to offer safer voting for DC residents this November

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The DC Board of Elections is releasing details about its partnership with Capital One and Monumental Sports and Entertainment to give more DC residents opportunities to vote safely this election season.
DCBOE is holding a news conference at 9:30 a.m.
