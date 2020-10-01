Doug Emhoff campaigns for Biden, Harris in Alexandria

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America endorsed Joe Biden for president in March.

He stopped at the City of Alexandria’s Market Square, across the street from an early voting location.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Doug Emhoff, Senator Kamala Harris’ husband, campaigned in Virginia on Thursday. He stopped at the City of Alexandria’s Market Square, across the street from an early voting location.

Virginians have submitted more ballots ahead of Election Day than any other state in the country. Mayor Justin Wilson says half a million Virginians have voted out of the two million nationwide. “We’ve had about 7,900 people vote in person,” said Wilson. “Four years ago we had 20,000 vote early total so this is double what we’ve seen in the past. I mean, there’s an extraordinary interest in this campaign. People are fired up and ready to participate.”

The mayor, Congressman Don Beyer of Alexandria, and former Governor Terry McAuliffe greeted Emhoff outside of his caravan. Emhoff didn’t make remarks; instead, he greeted a crowd of supporters.

Among them was Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, an organization of gun control activists who endorsed Joe Biden for president in March.

“I actually campaigned for Kamala in the primary and their plan for reducing gun violence is going to really make this country safer,” said Mary Wright Baylor, lead of the Burke/Fairfax local chapter.

The Biden/Harris ticket also has Mayor Wilson’s vote. “Tackling racial justice, dealing with our infrastructure, dealing with our kids and education… I think head and shoulders Vice President Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are ready to take that on from day one.”

