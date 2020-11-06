Did your ballot count? Election officials explain why it did or didn’t

(WDVM) — Your ballot has been cast and you now may be wondering if it actually counted. Here is what election officials want you to know.

Ballots filled out with a Sharpie will count. When you place your ballot in the machine, it will read that your vote has been cast. According to Deputy Election Director of Washington County Barry Jackson, black ink pens are preferred, but people have used blue pens and Sharpies without incident.

If a voter has other markings on their ballot, other than one choice per race, the ballot machine will read that there are unreadable marks. At that point, you’ll be able to spoil the ballot and fill out a new one instead.

In the case that you have selected more than one choice per ballot, the machine will ask you if you want to re-cast your vote. If you say no, the ballot will count for every race except the one that had more than one choice selected.