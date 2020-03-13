Coronavirus making April primary election a little less predictable

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland primary election is not until April 28 but candidates, campaigns and election officials are making preparations for voters to cast their ballots. As of now, the primary will be held as scheduled — but campaigning and rallies can be impacted in the weeks leading to it.

Hagerstown special education teacher and community volunteer, Brenda Thiam, for example, is seeking a seat on the city council. She has been meeting with supporters and telling voters why she wants a seat at the table of municipal government.

“I want the city to help those who are struggling with opioid addiction,” says Thaim, “and help with solutions to the crime problem.”

The proverbial elephant in the room for next month’s election, though, is the coronavirus. Could it be as consequential as the 9-11 terrorist attacks which postponed New York City’s September 11 municipal primary?

At the Washington County Board of Elections this week, a voter asked officials if the primary would be changed to cast ballots by mail only. He had been hearing rumors. Clerks at the board said no such decision has been made.

Michael Barnes is running for Hagerstown mayor. He said he is mindful of how the coronavirus can shake up the campaign dynamic with Governor Hogan’s edict that crowds of more than 250 people are unlawful.

Early voting for the April 28 Maryland primary begins April 16. Along with municipal offices, the ballot will feature candidates in the presidential race, for Congress and judicial posts.