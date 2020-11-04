Ben Salango defeated in WV governor’s race

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Democratic candidate for West Virginia Gov. Ben Salango has conceded the Mountain State’s gubernatorial race after being defeated by incumbent Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

The Kanawha County commissioner says he has already reached out to the governor to congratulate him on his reelection.

“We had a nice conversation, and in addition to my congratulations, I wished him all the very best over the next four years,” Salango said. “I want nothing but success for the governor because if the governor has success, the state of West Virginia has success.”

The upcoming term will be Gov. Justice’s second and final term under the Mountain State’s term limits.