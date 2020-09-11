Alexandria businesses encourage community to vote with custom postcards

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Four businesses are teaming up to encourage the public, and their loved ones, to vote this November.

Local stores Old Town Books, Penny Post, Red Barn Mercantile and Threadleaf will have postcards available for free with a purchase to send pro-voting themed postcards to family and friends. The stores wanted to encourage the community to register early and begin thinking about how they will vote — by mail, or in person.

“You can fill out the postcard, and there’s information of them talking about why we did this, and some facts about why it’s so important,” said Amanda Robinson, Program & Partnerships Coordinator for Old Town Books. “That serves as a starting point for the conversations and they can send that out to their loved ones.”

In addition to the postcards, the stores decided to go even further and create special merchandise at the stores for National Voter Registration Day on September 22. Custom “I’m a Voter” pins created by artist Katie Gastley will be available at all four stores.

Old Town Books will also be hosting author Martha S. Jones of Johns Hopkins University. The store will be hosting a virtual discussion with the author on September 21 at 7 p.m. to discuss the role Black women played in helping women get the right to vote in the United States. The discussion will also tackle the issue of voter suppression in modern-day America.

The postcard program will run until Election Day.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM