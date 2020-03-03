A look back at the campaigns that visited Northern Virginia ahead of Super Tuesday

Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders, Mayor Mike Bloomberg and veteran Tulsi Gabbard visited the region over the course of a couple of weeks.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Super Tuesday is finally here; a crucial day at the polls for presidential hopefuls who spent much of the last month in Northern Virginia.

99 delegates are at stake in the state of Virginia, which is one of 14 states that will be handing out delegates into the night. Margaret Tseng is the department chair of History and Politics at Marymount University. “With over 400 delegates available you can see why this day is really critical for all the candidates to do well and it will really have a big impact on the rest of the primary election,” Tseng said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was a no-show in the commonwealth. He clenched a victory in South Carolina last weekend. Virginia’s former first lady Dorothy McAuliffe will be at a Team Joe watch party Tuesday night with other state leaders.

Senator Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete Buttigieg also visited Northern Virginia and have since dropped out. Both have endorsed Biden for president.

