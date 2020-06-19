WV Democratic attorney general candidates still at odds

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Labor lawyer Sam Petsonk has declared victory in the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general while his opponent is declining to concede the election as fewer than 200 votes separate the candidates.

Petsonk and Isaac Sponaugle, a delegate from Pendleton County, have been locked in a race that was too close to call after the polls closed during last week’s primary.

The Associated Press has not called the race. The secretary of state’s office has until July 9 to certify the results of the election.

On Thursday afternoon, Petsonk issued a statement saying his win was official. But Sponaugle said he’s not conceding.