UPDATE: BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)-- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia's Primary Elections votes could've been mailed in instead of showing up at the polls. The race for the U.S. Senate Republican seat has three participants, with Shelley Moore Capito as the Incumbent, Larry Butcher and Allen Whitt. Before the results were announced, Senator Capito shared some thoughts on election night.

"I'm feeling very gratified, honored and humbled that West Virginia Republicans want to send me back to the senate,” said Capito. “To be that powerful voice to advocate for them, economic development, health care, opioid crisis, broad band all the things I've worked on."