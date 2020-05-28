West Virginia early voting underway

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday marked the first day to cast a ballot early for West Virginia’s June 9 election.

There are contested primaries for governor, three congressional district nominations are at stake, seats for justice on the state supreme court, every legislative seat in the House of Delegates and half the Senate and a host of county and local offices.

Morgan County State Senator Charles Trump, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, says “there surely some trepidation during the pandemic about getting out to the polls but I am hoping for a good turnout.”

The last day to cast a ballot early is Saturday, June 6.

