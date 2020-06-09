Voters speak out on reasons to vote in-person or mail-in ballots

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– The West Virginia Primary Elections are underway but this year’s elections are quite different. Elections were pushed back nearly a month due to the coronavirus pandemic and voters had the option to mail in their ballots instead of casting their vote in person.

In the Eastern Panhandle, voters spoke out standing in hot summer lines or why they mailed in their ballot. Watch Caroline Morse WDVM to hear the latest.

This story will be updated