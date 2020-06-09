Two “fresh faces” could square off for West Virginia governor after Tuesday primary

West Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango is reaching out to voters on ZOOM for the June 9 primary.

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — When the votes are counted after polls close in the June 9 West Virginia primary, two totally new names on the Mountain State political landscape could dominate politics for the rest of the year.

The May 12 primary was postponed to June 9 because of the pandemic. Governor Jim Justice, elected as a Democrat in 2016 changed his affiliation to the Republican Party at the urging of President Trump.

Justice has brushed off charges the he was delinquent in paying taxes and loans from his many business ventures. He has faced criticism for failing roads and releasing inmates early because of the COVID-19 crisis. But he has held daily briefings during the pandemic to project a sense of executive management.

As the primary approached he drew fire saying the President Obama was not welcome in West Virginia. Though he made the remarks at a racially-charged time across the U.S., he batted the away criticism, inoculating himself in the former president’s unpopularity for policies disliked by the coal industry, the staple of the state’s economy.

At the start of the week President Trump tweeted his support for Justice.

GOP Challenge

If Justice is taken out in the primary it will likely be at the hands of businessman Woody Thrasher who runs an established successful engineering firm and, for a time, served as Commerce chief in the Justice administration.

During that time Thrasher negotiated an energy venture for the state with China. But Justice ran ads bashing Thrasher for the deal at a time when President Trump was blaming the Chinese for the coronavirus pandemic.

Former eastern panhandle legislator Mike Folk, an airline pilot, is also in the race but has limited his campaigning to conservative networking in West Virginia.

Democratic field

Democrat Joe Manchin left the governor’s office to fill U.S. Sen. Robert Byrd’s seat in 2010 after the longtime lawmaker died that summer. Earl Ray Tomblin, the Senate president, succeeded Manchin until Justice won the office in 2016.

Manchin has thrown his backing behind Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, a Charleston lawyer who made a name for himself in an eastern panhandle courtroom defending a young disabled Berkeley County school student who was allegedly a victim of verbal and physical abuse.

Salango has solid support from organized labor in his bid for the nomination, though some union members are aligning with progressive Stephen Smith, also from Charleston.

Smith is a community organizer and has built an impressive network of supporters across the state through social media. He has been hard at it for two years and if he pulls off a primary win it will be compared to West Virginia’s version of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who with no previous political experience, pulled off a stunning upset of an entrenched incumbent in the U.S. House.

A third serious candidate is State Sen. Ron Stollings from Boone County in the southern coalfields. Stollings is universally respected in the state legislature and as a physician is focused on the state’s health care policies. But even admirers sense Stollings has not put the horsepower behind his campaign to be elected statewide.

