CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Last Spring, all 1.2 million voters in the Mountain State were sent a postcard in the mail asking if they would like to vote in the state's primary election by absentee ballot due to health concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says people can now go online and apply for an absentee ballot or request one by phone or by mail. So, the postcards won't be needed again for November.