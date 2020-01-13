Republican Ken Reed files for West Virginia House of Delegates in Morgan, Berkeley counties

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley Springs businessman Ken Reed has tossed his hat in the state legislative Republican primary this May, challenging incumbent Larry D. Kump for the Morgan-Berkeley County seat.

Reed was runner-up in the 2014 congressional race won by U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) for the second district seat which extends from the eastern panhandle to the Ohio Rive in the southwestern flank of the state.

Reed is proprietor of the tri-state pharmacy chain bearing his name and owns a popular Berkeley Springs restaurant. He also serves on the Morgan County Commission.

Reed says transportation is a top priority if elected, upgrading State Route 9, U.S. Route 522 and Interstate 81. He also supports state funding for the expansion and facilities upgrade at Cacapon State Park which he says can generate more tourism for the region’s economy.

Filing deadline in January 25. The primary is May 12.