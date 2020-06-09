Morgan County Sheriff’s race 2020

MORGAN COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — Two candidates face off for the position of Morgan County Sheriff. Both Republicans, candidate Kim “KC” Bohrer (incumbent) and Vince Shambaugh have been campaigning for months in hopes of winning tonight’s election.

Kim “KC” Bohrer served as Morgan County Sheriff since 2017. His career in law enforcement has lasted for 42 years. Bohrer previously served under the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department as U.S. Marshall Task Force Officer and Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Department as Senior Investigator in Major Crimes.

Vince Shambaugh served as a sworn officer for Morgan County for over 20 years. He was elected as Morgan County Sheriff from 2008-2016. Shambaugh was a patrol supervisor and certified DARE officer in Morgan County Schools. He began his career as Chief of Police in Paw Paw, WV.

