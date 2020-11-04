Mooney beats Kunkel to secure 4th term in Congress

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Eastern Panhandle, Congressman Alex Mooney was challenged by newcomer, Cathy Kunkel.

Residents have voted for incumbent Congressman Mooney to head back to Washington for a fourth term.

Just three hours after the polls closed, the Associated Press declared Mooney the winner over his challenger, newcomer Cathy Kunkel.

Congressman Mooney thanked voters for voting regardless of who they voted for.

“Well, thank you for voting. It’s a very important part of our system. Have a republican form of government with democratic elections. Today was a huge exercise again in democracy. So whether you voted for or against me or whatever you did, if you voted today, I thank you for voting.”

Congressman Mooney highlighted the high voter turnout throughout the district.

“I think that’s why this country is unique around the world and why we’re so respected that we have election results. My mother, who is back here today has been phone banking with me today, she fled a communist country, Cuba. You don’t have fair elections there. A lot of places in this world do not have free and fair elections. We do and that’s what we saw today.”

The election cycle allows officials to hear from their constituents about issues they find important and Mooney highlighted job security has been a top talking point.

“You know jobs and the economy always poll very high and that’s related to the coronavirus also. Folks want good-paying jobs. I was talking to folks at a recent ribbon-cutting and they weren’t very political. They were like, ‘as long as I got a good-paying job and I can take care of my family, you know, that’s what I care about.'”

Although Congressman Mooney will start his fourth term this coming January, he now faces the looming reality that one of West Virginia’s congressional seats will be drawn off the map after the 2020 census. But that is up to the legislature to decide which seat will be eliminated.