Jefferson County GOP names challenger in House of Delegates race

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Jefferson County Republicans have chosen a candidate for the House of Delegates this fall.

Primary winner Mark Everhart has withdrawn his name from the November ballot. Retired business executive Elliot Simon will square off against incumbent Democrat John Doyle, a rematch of their 2010 race which Doyle narrowly won. Simon believes the state has been making progress under Republican control in Charleston, but the pandemic creates new challenges for West Virginia.

“We need to get our economy back up and running, safely but as soon as possible,” says Simon.

Simon sees expanded access to broadband and drug treatment as priorities for the legislature.

