Deadline for early voting in West Virginia primary is Saturday

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Early voting for next week’s West Virginia primary ends Saturday.

Voters in Berkeley County are making their way to the polling station in Martinsburg. A lot is at stake. Governor Jim Justice faces a serious challenge from conservative business leader Woody Thrasher. Seats on the state supreme court are riding on Tuesday’s outcome. West Virginia’s three Members of Congress are on the primary ballot, as are a host of county and local officeholders.

Aryon Green lives in Martinsburg and voted Thursday for the first time. What brought her to the polls?

“With everything going on maybe there could be better people in office that aren’t in already,” Green says.

Aryon’s godmother was the influence responsible for coming to the polls ahead of the June 9 deadline to cast a ballot in the primary.

“Too many people have fought for me to have this right to vote over the years,” says Tamarra Lee. “And with the riots, everything that’s going on right now -this was the perfect time to vote. We have got to make a change.”

And whoever emerges from the Republican gubernatorial primary will go head to head in November with the Democratic nominee. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Boone County State Senator Ron Stallings and community organizer Stephen Smith from Charleston are seen as frontrunners.

As the Saturday deadline approaches, traffic at the Berkeley County polling station has been steady.

